Zinedine Zidane met Kylian Mbappe's mother to convince attacker to extend PSG contract: Reports

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly met with Kylian Mbappe's mother to convince the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace to extend his stay in Paris, according to El Nacional.

He's widely touted to join Real Madrid in the summer, with reports of both parties reaching an agreement doing the rounds last month.

But the Parisians aren't giving up just yet. They are trying their best to persuade the 23-year-old to sign a new contract that will keep him beyond this summer.

They're even ready to go as far as appointing Zidane as their new manager, as the former Real Madrid coach is someone Mbappe idolized as a child.

Sport360° @Sport360

Zidane



It's looking like a massive summer for PSG MbappeZidaneIt's looking like a massive summer for PSG Mbappe 🚪Zidane 👋It's looking like a massive summer for PSG 👀 https://t.co/9KMt9OoMll

The 49-year-old has been linked with the PSG job for a while now. It could all depend on the outcome of their game against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The sides are set to lock horns in the Round of 16, starting with the first-leg in Paris next week.

If the Ligue 1 giants are knocked out, that will virtually spell the end for current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Zidane's appointment as the new PSG manager seems like the last straw in their hopes of retaining Mbappe.

PSG have eyes already on replacement

If Mbappe indeed leaves, PSG want to bring in a player of similar quality. Several big names have been linked with the club of late, including Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo is especially someone Zidane wants to reunite with in Paris should he indeed be appointed.

The pair have worked at Real Madrid quite successfully before, lifting three consecutive Champions League titles among a host of other silverware.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️



(Source: Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️(Source: @marca 🚨 Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️(Source: @marca) https://t.co/uPIsxlyAiB

The Parisians have tried to sign Ronaldo in the past but were unsuccessful in their pursuit.

However, things haven't gone well for him at Manchester United this season. Hence, he might jump ship again in the summer and entertain the idea of playing alongside former Clasico rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pochettino, meanwhile, is being considered for the Manchester United job. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is unlikely to continue beyond this season following some poor results.

Edited by Aditya Singh