Zinedine Zidane provides Eden Hazard fitness update ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Chelsea

Eden Hazard has been forced out of the Real Madrid squad for the majority of this season due to multiple muscle injuries.

The Belgian has only mustered a total of 14 appearances for Zinedine Zidane's side this year, and the Frenchman recently issued a fitness update about the winger ahead of a crucial upcoming fixture list.

"He (Eden Hazard) is feeling very better and he is ready," Zidane said. "He wants to be back more than anyone else."

Zidane was quick to mention that both Eden Hazard and right-back Dani Carvajal are crucial for his side and that Los Blancos have been careful with their recovery due to the recurring nature of their injuries.

"We have been more cautious with [Dani] Carvajal and Hazard, because they are relapses. They are both better and that is good for the team," the Frenchman added.

Madrid will now be taking on Getafe, Cadiz and Real Betis in La Liga as they hunt down Atletico Madrid for the title. They will then travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Eden Hazard will be looking forward to Real Madrid's trip to Stamford Bridge. He spent 7 incredibly successful seasons at Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the club's greatest all-time Premier League players.

Following his move to Real Madrid in 2019, the Belgian wrote in a social media post that he wishes to return to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

Eden Hazard's dream move to Real Madrid has been derailed by injury

Zinedine Zidane (L) and Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid has been disturbed by injury after injury. The 30-year-old made the €100 million transfer to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2019, but since then has only featured a total of 36 times for the Los Blancos, making only 11 goal contributions.

The Belgian has already gone through 11 injury absences in his short career in Spain - more than he ever had at Cheslea (7) prior to that. That includes contraction of coronavirus in November, multiple muscle injuries and knocks, as well as a fibula fracture that kept him out for nearly 3 months in February last year.

Eden Hazard has missed more games through injury at Real Madrid in two seasons than he did at Chelsea in seven 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5AWFmExtG8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2021

The Belgian's hotly anticipated transfer to Madrid and the eventual outcome has led many to claim he is the worst signing in Real Madrid's illustrious history. A massive comeback to his former stomping ground, and an inspired performance to lead his new club to the Champions League final, may be exactly what the Belgian needs at this stage of his career.