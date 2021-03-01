Zinedine Zidane refuses to guarantee game time to Real Madrid star

Isco has not been able to break into Real Madrid's starting XI this season, having made only four starts so far. The Spaniard was brilliant against Atalanta in the Champions League last week, but Zinedine Zidane has not guaranteed him a place in tonight's match.

Real Madrid have been relying on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro. Zinedine Zidane has also used the Uruguayan Federico Valverde more often than Isco. The Frenchman's lack of rotation in midfield also forced Martin Odegaard to join Arsenal on loan in January.

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad tonight, Zidane highlighted that it wouldn't be Isco's fault if the Spanish playmaker does not play. The manager insists the former Malaga star is training well but has to remain patient. He said:

"I have to distribute the available minutes, which isn't easy for a coach. But, we're always going to count on Isco. It's not Isco's fault [if he doesn't play]. He can play in two or three positions and not in 40 positions. He's working hard and he needs to have patience, ready to go out and perform like he did the other day." [via Marca]

Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad in La Liga

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad in La Liga tonight, knowing that a loss would put them in a difficult situation. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have registered wins this weekend which has pushed the defending champions to 3rd on the table.

Talking about tonight's opponents, Zidane said:

"They're a team who know how to play well. We'll be at home and we want to keep collecting points. The season is long and there are still many matches left. We haven't won anything yet, so we have to continue."

"I don't know what will happen tonight [in Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid]. We can watch on as football fans, but we should focus on our own performance. There are 42 points in play. Our focus is on tomorrow and only that. It's not on three weeks ahead. The title race is still open. You say that today it's a three-team title race, but tomorrow you might say another thing. In critical moments, this team prevails."

If Los Blancos win tonight, they will move to 2nd on the table, just 3 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. However, Atletico Madrid do have a game in hand which could extend the lead back to 6 points.