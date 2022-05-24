Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to become PSG manager as he has eyes on national team job - Reports 

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly doesn't want to become Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager as he has his eyes on the French national team job.

Zidane has been out of management since May 2021, having enjoyed huge success in charge of Real Madrid.

The Frenchman won three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles with the Spanish giants.

Following his departure from Real Madrid, he has been linked with a number of top European sides, including Manchester United and PSG.

Zidane has been particularly linked with PSG throughout the season, with question marks over the future of current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, according to Andrés Onrubia Ramos, Zidane does not want to become the next manager of the Ligue 1 champions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane has REJECTED PSG. He still hopes to become the new France manager after Qatar 2022.



Instead, the 49-year-old wishes to wait until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to become the next manager of the French national side.

It would be a huge blow for the Parisians who have seemingly had Zidane in their sights ever since he parted ways with Madrid.

France are one of the favorites to win the World Cup. As such, chances are that Zidane could well be taking over the world champions if he does succeed Didier Deschamps.

Kylian Mbappe keen for Mauricio Pochettino to remain as PSG manager

Kylian Mbappe has a strong relationship with his manager

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure in charge of PSG has been plagued with issues behind the scenes.

The height of those problems came in the aftermath of the Paris side's defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 champions fell to a second-half Karim Benzema hat-trick in the round of 16, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

There were reports of Pochettino potentially being dismissed as a result but the Argentine resumed his role as the club's manager.

There were still reservations over his coaching and he was unceremoniously booed prior to his side's 5-1 win over Lorient on April 3.

But having won the Ligue 1 title, many are now reconsidering their prior objections and their star man Kylian Mbappe is reportedly backing the Argentinian.

According to L'Equipe (via Daily Mail), Mbappe has a strong relationship with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Mauricio Pochettino could now STAY at PSG. Kylian Mbappé holds him in high regard and PSG's idea would be to appoint Pep Guardiola in 2023, when his Manchester City deal runs out.



The 23-year-old recently signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

It has coincided with the departure of director Leonardo, with Luis Campos replacing him.

But Pochettino seems to have the backing of the talismanic forward, which will bode well for the coach who had previously been linked with the Manchester United job.

Erik ten Hag was appointed the Red Devils boss, ending the side's potential pursuit of Pochettino, who may now have a future at Paris.

Edited by Prem Deshpande