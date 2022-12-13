Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires transfer warning to Rafael Leao amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid

Rafael Leao has been impressive for AC Milan this season, and this has seen him garner reported interest from clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The winger also joined up with the Portugal national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored a goal. While his stock has continued to rise, teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned Leao against a move.

In an interview with Sky Italia (via GOAL), the Swedish striker was asked if Leao could continue his development successfully at Milan. Ibrahimovic responded:

"I think so. Leao is very, very important to us. He's one of those who is making the difference. He was the best player in Serie A last year, he's doing well."

The legendary goalscorer went on to explain why the Portugal international should remain with the Rossoneri, rather than move to Chelsea or Real Madrid:

"If you make another choice, you have to start from scratch... When he arrived here he wasn't a player who made the difference. Then he grew up and now he has great confidence."

Ibrahimovic also noted that, if Leao were to leave the Italian giants, he would not have the same freedom that Milan currently offer:

"The coach (Stefano Pioli) also gives him great freedom to do what he wants. These situations in another club it doesn't happen right away: it's up to you, you have to create these situations."

Leao and his Portugal teammates have been kicked out of Qatar following their unsuccessful World Cup run. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing against Morocco.

If potential transfer offers come in from Real Madrid and Chelsea in the looming January transfer window, he will need to decide on his future.

Leao has registered seven goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions.

Real Madrid have rejected Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea offered N'Golo Kante to Real Madrid for a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. While the dynamic midfielder is widely seen as one of the best in the world, he has been dealing with fitness issues in recent times.

This has seen the Blues revisit a deal extension for Kante, and they have instead opted to offer him to other clubs for free.

Los Blancos, however, are not interested in signing the midfielder due to his injury problems. He has played just two games this season and also missed the FIFA World Cup for France.

