Zlatan Ibrahimovic told player Arsenal sold that he is the 'best' striker at the FIFA World Cup 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud that he is the best striker in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Giroud and Ibrahimovic are currently teammates at AC Milan. They have formed a formidable attacking partnership and have built up a friendly relationship. Rossoneri also won the Serie A trophy last year.

Ibrahimovic put his faith in Giroud for the World Cup. While there are other superstar names like Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and more that played in the tournament, Ibrahimovic believes none were as good as his club teammate.

Giroud recently revealed what the Swedish star told him. The former Arsenal striker said (via Metro):

"I immediately think of Ibra who said before the World Cup I was the best No.9 in the competition. I don’t know who he is, but surely Kylian [Mbappe] is the best attacking winger."

Giroud has certainly delivered during the tournament in Qatar. He has already scored three goals, a brace against Australia and one against Poland.

His strike against Poland in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash saw Giroud become the top goalscorer in France's history.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again lauded his club teammate's playing style. Speaking to Canal Plus, he said:

"He is a serious person. He isn’t someone who is going to score 40 goals a year, but he brings something to the team that few others do because he isn’t egocentric on the pitch. He plays for everyone."

Giroud played for the Gunners for a considerable amount of time. He made 253 appearances for the north London-based club, scoring 105 goals and providing 41 assists. The Frenchman is currently plying his trade in Italy with AC Milan.

Former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud spoke about playing with Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France vs. Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe have formed a fearsome attacking partnership for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was the creator-in-chief when Giroud slotted his team's first against Poland.

The former Arsenal star has now said:

"It’s nice to play with him, he is one of the best players I’ve played with," said Giroud of the 23-year-old. "He’s scary because he can still improve, he is the best striker I’ve played with."

