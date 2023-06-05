"Zlatan hasn't retired from football, football has retired from Zlatan" - Sergio Ramos sends special tribute to Ibrahimovic

Sergio Ramos has sent a brilliant tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swede announced his retirement from professional football.

Ibrahimovic, 41, addressed AC Milan fans at the San Siro following their 3-1 win over Hellas Verona on the final day of the season (June 4). The teary-eyed striker officially announced he was retiring while thanking supporters (via GOAL):

"Zlatan hasn't retired from football, football has retired from Zlatan. You will be missed, lion."

It brings an end to a remarkable career that has spanned 22 years in which the Swede has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs. These include Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Barcelona and Ajax.

Sergio Ramos himself is leaving his club this summer as he will head out of PSG when his contract expires at the end of June. He has reacted to Ibrahimovic's announcement with a superb post on his Instagram story:

The duo locked horns during their respective times at Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ramos also lauded the iconic striker back in 2021 when speaking to Prime Video. He said:

“I have a special esteem for Ibrahimovic, not we have never had direct contact but you cannot ignore a career like this. A great player, a killer for what he shows off and on the pitch. An example for all players."

The Spaniard continued by alluding to the journeyman that the Swede became during his memorable career. He had just returned to Milan from MLS side LA Galaxy at the time:

“He played in different countries, he returns to Europe from the United States at 39 and continues to be decisive. A real example, he came from a bad injury and the fact that he wants to return to the national team is a source of pride for him and for the whole world of football."

The Madrid legend summed up the type of player Ibrahimovic was:

"Football needs top players, age is not important. There are no young or old but poor and strong players, and Zlatan is absolutely a champion.”

Ibrahimovic scored 496 goals and contributed 204 assists in 827 club games during his career. He is also Sweden's all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals in 122 international caps. He won five Serie A titles, four Ligue 1 titles, one La Liga title, and the Europa League.

Sergio Ramos and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hilarious exchange on social media in 2018

Sergio Ramos won a war of words with Ibra in 2018.

Sergio Ramos and Ibrahimovic are not ones to shy away from controversy as they are both strong-willed characters. That was the case in 2018 when the former was playing for Madrid in the Champions League final.

The veteran defender injured Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with a strong challenge that drew criticism from many. It forced the Egyptian to withdraw from the game with a shoulder injury. Los Blancos went on to win the match 3-1 but some argue that Ramos deserved to be punished for the incident.

Ibrahimovic made his feelings clear over the tackle. He wrote on Twitter in reaction to the challenge:

"If Ramos fouled me like that he would be in a coma at the hospital."

Sergio Ramos caught wind of the Swedish striker's tweet and responded with a brutal putdown:

"That will never happen because you will never play in a Champions League final."

That statement turned out to be true as the enigmatic forward failed to play in a Champions League final. Meanwhile, Ramos has won the competition four times during his career.

