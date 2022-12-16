Zlatko Dalic responds to question on whether Luka Modric will play for Croatia at Euro 2024

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has expressed his desire to see Luka Modric continue playing for the national team beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Not many fans expected Croatia to be among the last four teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the start of the tournament. Zlatko Dalic's men, however, impressively managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Croatia's FIFA World Cup dream, though, came crashing down after losing 3-0 to Argentina in the semi-finals this week. A brace from Julian Alvarez and a goal from Lionel Messi saw La Albiceleste book their place in the final.

Dalic and Co. will still be hopeful of finishing their FIFA World Cup campaign on a high this weekend. They are scheduled to face Morocco in the third-place play-off on Saturday (December 17).

Luka Modric urged to stick around with Croatia for Euro 2024

Saturday's match could notably be Modric's final game for the national team as he nears the end of his career. The Real Madrid midfielder will be 38 years old when the UEFA European Championship comes around in 2024.

Dalic, though, is hopeful that the former Tottenham Hotspur man can continue representing the Kockasti at least until after the European Championship. However, he is aware that the decision is entirely up to the player. He told a press conference [via @EricNjiiru on Twitter]:

“I hope he [Modric] can be there. I hope he can continue but this is a decision he’ll personally make.”

Eric Njiru @EricNjiiru Dalic asked if Modric will continue with Croatia to Euro 2024: “I hope he can be there. I hope he can continue but this is a decision he’ll personally make”.

#FIFAWorldCup 🎙️Dalic asked if Modric will continue with Croatia to Euro 2024: “I hope he can be there. I hope he can continue but this is a decision he’ll personally make”. 🎙️🇭🇷 Dalic asked if Modric will continue with Croatia to Euro 2024: “I hope he can be there. I hope he can continue but this is a decision he’ll personally make”.#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/RlsBPVgSnY

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder will be focused on leading his team to a third-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3123 votes