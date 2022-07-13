Newtown vs HB prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Newtown will welcome HB to the Park Hall Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first-round qualifying fixture on Thursday.

The first leg in Gundadalur, Faroe Islands ended in a 1-0 win for the then-hosts, so the visitors have a one-goal advantage to protect here. Newtown will be hoping that home advantage comes to their aid in this second-leg fixture.

Both sides head into this decisive second-leg tie with a week's rest. The Welsh Premier League is yet to kick off, so Newtown doesn't have any league commitments to attend to while HB's Faroe Islands Premier League fixture was postponed to accommodate their European games.

Newtown vs HB Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture last week was the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Newtown form guide (all competitions): D-L

HB form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Newtown vs HB Team News

Newtown

Manager Chris Hughes has said that the club will head into the second leg clash with a fully fit squad. New signing Theo Wharton was included in the squad for the first leg but remained on the bench and might be in contention to start here.

Matt Jones and Louis Robles, the other two summer signings by the Robins, were given a start in that game and are expected to retain their places in the lineup.

Newtown AFC @NewtownAFC All tickets ordered will now be available to collect on the evening of the game - to guarantee your ticket please email sales@newtownafc.co.uk All tickets ordered will now be available to collect on the evening of the game - to guarantee your ticket please email sales@newtownafc.co.uk https://t.co/BRcdz18KPk

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HB

The visitors continued their fine form under new manager Dali Savic and were able to score in the home leg. They also reported no absentees for their trip to Newtown and should be able to field a strong starting XI here, with Bartal Wardum, the goalscorer from the first leg, expected to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newtown vs HB Predicted XIs

Newtown (4-3-3): David Jones (GK); Callum Roberts, Ryan Sears, Shane Sutton, Craig Williams; Mathew Jones, George Hughes, Jake Walker; Louis Robles, George Hughes, Lifumpa Mwandwe

HB (4-4-2): Teitur Gestsson (GK); Hørdur Askham, Daniel Johansen, Bartal Wardum, Ári Mohr Jónsson; Hedin Hansen, Dan Í Soylu, Stefan Radosavlevic, Hanus Sørensen; Adrian Justinussen, Pætur Petersen

Newtown vs HB Prediction

The home advantage for HB in the first leg was the biggest differentiator between the two sides, so in this reverse leg, the odds are in favor of Newtown. The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair and given the form of the two sides, a draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Newtown 1-1 HB

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far