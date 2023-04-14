"Next season it will be much harder" - Arsenal legend Robert Pires names the five teams that'll challenge for PL title next season

Robert Pires has claimed that Arsenal will find it harder to challenge for the Premier League title next season. He believes Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will be back in the race alongside Manchester City.

Arsenal are at the top of the table right now, but need to keep winning to clinch the title. They will slip to second in the table if Manchester City win all their matches, which includes a clash against the Gunners.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Pires revealed that he was worried for Arsenal as they will have tougher competition next season along with the added burden of the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"Of course, in the future, teams like Manchester City, Manchester United and even Chelsea and Liverpool will have better financial possibilities to remain competitive at the highest level, that is clear. So next season it will be much harder for Arsènal, especially with the added burden of the Champions League."

The Gunners legend continued:

"First of all, it's about Arsènal continuing this run and rewarding themselves with the title. They really deserve it. Arsènal would be a fantastic champion. But they need to be able to deal with any minor setback quickly and get right back on the winning track the following game so as not to doubt themselves."

He added:

"Now we have to deliver in this final spurt of the season. It will be anything but easy to stay on top until the end because the pressure will be immense and Manchester City are more experienced to handle the pressure. Nevertheless, I think Arsènal have a good chance of defending their lead until the end, also because City will put everything on the line to finally win the Champions League."

Pep Guardiola makes interesting Premier League title claims as battle with Arsenal continues

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are in a must-win situation in all the games they play from now until the end of the season. He does not want to rely on the Gunners slipping up and said on Friday, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"If we lose the game, we will not be champions. If we win we could still be there."

Manchester City take on Leicester City this weekend, while Arsenal face West Ham United. The two sides are separated by six points right now, but the Cityzens have a game in hand.

The top-of-the-table clash will take place later this month on 26 April at the Etihad. Both sides will go in with all eyes on the three points, however, as things stand, the Gunners will be the happier side if the match ends in a draw.

