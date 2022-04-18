Neymar brilliant, Messi average: PSG Player Ratings vs Marseille | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are now on the verge of claiming the Ligue 1 title, having won their match against Olympique de Marseille.

The game started with a flourish as Neymar opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute. Lionel Messi started the attack by passing the ball to Marco Veratti, who whipped a pinpoint cross towards the far post for Neymar to volley the ball into the net.

A shambolic clearance by Gianluigi Donnarumma saw Marseille scramble in the equalizer. The PSG goalkeeper left his line to claim a corner but failed to reach the ball, with Duje Caleta-Car eventually poking the ball in after a scuffle.

PSG were quick to score another goal via Messi, but it was chalked off for offside as Marseille's high defensive line caught the hosts unawares consistently. It wouldn't be the only offside of the game, as another Mbappe chance was also chalked off for offside.

After a VAR review for handball, the Parisians were handed a penalty before the stroke of half-time, and Kylian Mbappe converted to give the hosts the final goal of the evening. Another VAR review would go against Marseille, with William Saliba's equalizer canceled for offside.

Notably, the second half had Saliba, Messi, and Mbappe all flouting the offside rule, which saw the game eventually end 2-1. The win sees PSG consolidate their position at the top of the table, 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donarumma - 4/10

The former Milan goalkeeper seems to be in a rough patch of form. He made an unlikely mistake to allow Marseille to equalize. Although PSG eventually won the match, it should have been a clean sheet for Donnarumma.

Achraf Hakimi - 5/10

Although he was a part of the attack on a number of occasions, he struggled to deal with Pepe Gueye and Gerson on his right flank.

Marquinhos - 6/10

He didn't put a foot wrong throughout the game, but neither did he do anything spectacular. He paired well with Presnel Kimpembe and dealt with the Marseille threat satisfactorily.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

He was solid at the back, aiding the defense alongside Marquinhos. He was a solid presence in the PSG back-line.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

He was consistent in attack, taking charge of the left flank and ensured that his defending didn't suffer either. Was a constant attacking outlet for PSG

Marco Veratti - 8/10

#11 @RaphaelAdelugb0



— 78 touches

— 62/66 passes completed (94%)

— 2 key passes

— 4/5 long balls

— 3 recoveries

— 2 tackles

— 1 clearance

— 2 fouls won



He commanded the midfield for the Parisians and put his name on the assist-sheet with a brilliant key pass to Neymar in the 12th minute.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

He aided both the attack and defense, and played a crucial role in midfield

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

While he was comfortable in PSG's dominating midfield, he found it a bit difficult to create anything of note

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi assist but Kylian Mbappe offside. That's two goals and one assist for Messi which have been ruled for offside in PSG's match vs. Marseille. Lionel Messi assist but Kylian Mbappe offside. That's two goals and one assist for Messi which have been ruled for offside in PSG's match vs. Marseille.

The Argentine star's goals were canceled with the raise of the offside flag, but he was a consistent threat to Marseille in the final third.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

He added his name to the scoresheet with a well-taken penalty and troubled the Marseille back-line with his pace and trickery.

Neymar - 8.5/10

Neymar picked up a brilliant goal early in the game, and was a key force for PSG in attack. Got a late yellow card after clashing with the Marseille players constantly throughout the game.

PSG Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

Came on in the 81st minute for Idrissa Gueye. Did not have much of an influence on the match

Sergio Ramoas - NA

Replaced Marco Verratti in the 88th minute. Did not have too much time to make an impact

Mauro Icardi - NA

Replaced Kylian Mbappe in injury time.

