Neymar creates Champions League history as he shines in PSG's win over Liverpool

What's the story?

Neymar became the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in Champions League history when he scored his 31st goal in the competition last night against Liverpool.

PSG were facing Liverpool in their Champions League group stage fixture at Parc des Princes in a must-win match yesterday.

After Juan Bernat had given the hosts the lead, Neymar doubled his side's advantage in the 37th minute with a simple finish past his fellow Brazilian Alisson.

He now holds the record for most goals in the Champions League by any Brazilian, previously held by AC Milan legend Kaka, who had netted 30 goals in the competition.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar had sustained an injury in his right adductor while playing for Brazil last week and was a major doubt for PSG's Champions League showdown with Liverpool yesterday.

The former Santos star had opened his scoring in the Champions League way back in the 2013-14 season with Barcelona, by notching up a hat-trick against Celtic in a group stage fixture.

In just 5 seasons he has amassed 31 goals in the competition, while also winning the trophy with the Catalan giants in the 2014/15 season.

The heart of the matter...

Neymar started for PSG in this crucial fixture, despite not being 100% fit, he told L'Equipe after the match.

After scoring 21 goals for Barca between 2013 and 2017 in the competition and 6 for PSG in his first season at Parc des Princes, he was joint second in the competition's top scoring Brazilian's list with 27 goals at the beginning of the season, sharing the spot with former Barcelona forward Rivaldo.

With just his second hat-trick in the competition against Red Star Belgrade earlier this season, he needed one more goal to overcome Kaka's goal-scoring record.

Neymar is the top scoring Brazilian (31) in Champions League history!



Kaká (30)

Rivaldo (27)

Ronaldinho (18)

Ronaldo (14)

Adriano (14)



🇧🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/MdP8Dzd10r — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2018

When he tapped home PSG's second goal following a swift counter-attack, he etched his name in the history books, becoming the most prolific Brazilian scorer in the Champions League history with 31 goals.

What's next?

At just 26 years of age and with no other current Brazilian player anywhere near him in terms of goals scored in the competition, the Brazilian superstar can permanently secure his place in Champions League folklore if he keeps up his goal-scoring rate at the current level.

PSG have climbed up to second in the Group C standings with a win over Liverpool and a win or draw at the Red Star stadium will be enough to see them through to the knock-out stage.