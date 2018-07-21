Neymar defends his diving with Brazil at World Cup

Neymar was fouled 10 times in one World Cup match, the most in 20 years

Neymar Jr. was widely ridiculed for his theatrics at the World Cup with Brazil. The Brazilian was maligned for over-reacting to challenges and his desire for simulation with social media completely destroying the PSG man with viral memes and videos.

However, Neymar Jr. feels it is no laughing matter, considering the kind of rough treatment that is meted out to the 'Gloden Boy' of Brazilian Football.

"Do you think I want to suffer tackles all of the time? No, it is painful, it hurts," he said.

"After the games, I stay back for four or five hours putting on ice, it's complicated but if you haven't experienced that you will never understand. I saw [the jokes], but I took them with a humour.

"Even yesterday I posted on Instagram a joke with the children about it. My football is to dribble, to face the opponent, I can't stand in front of the opponent and say 'my dear, excuse me I want to score a goal', I can't do that."

"I have to dribble past him, I have to try to do something and he will not allow me to go past and he will try to foul me. A lot of time I'm faster and lighter than other players and they tackle me, and the referee is there for that."

To be fair to Neymar, he was the most-fouled player at Russia and became the most-fouled player in the history of the competition since Diego Maradona back in 1986.

Injury to PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr.

Even with his club sides, the Brazilian has come under rough treatment by the opposition players and is hacked down repeatedly in the league and cup games. However, that allows little rooms to argue that what he does to get the referee to award a decision in his favour is fair game.

The referees have been quick to try and stamp out any kind of simulation from the game and any attempts by Neymar to do the same should come under the same kind of scrutiny that similar actions do.

The Brazilian as often let his antics overshadow his undeniable talents and should take a cue from his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi, on how to conduct yourself on the pitch, even if you are the subject of rash challenges.

