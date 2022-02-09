Neymar turns 30: Why 2022 could be the year he finally wins the biggest prizes in football

Just recently, Neymar turned 30. This is the threshold age at which athletes naturally start to decline. And while many athletes in various sports have proved it otherwise, most of the athletes naturally decline until their eventual retirement.

More so for athletes like Neymar, who are perpetually injured. Since setting foot on European land in the 2013-14 season, he has missed close to 130 games! That’s equivalent to almost three full seasons, and if we break the numbers down to average terms, then he has missed around 15 games per season.

Then there is the weight of expectation he carries on his shoulder every time he steps onto the pitch. Neymar was supposed to be the heir of Pele for his country and the heir of Messi when he was in Barcelona. As a result, he tries too hard to entertain as well as produce the goods whenever he is starting a big game.

It’s not like his European adventure has been a bust. He won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, formed a deadly trio with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and reached the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well. Besides, he also won the 2016 Olympic gold medal and the Confederations Cup in 2013 with Brazil.

But he is yet to win the biggest prizes on the international stage - the Copa America and the World Cup. After faltering in the final against Argentina in 2021, he will get a chance again this year with the World Cup.

Why 2022 could be Neymar’s year on both the club and international front?

The biggest difference this time around would be less reliance on him at both club and international levels. Messi’s arrival at PSG offers him the chance to slip under the radar and focus on his game. Mbappe is also there to share the burden and spotlight, and PSG’s star cast has more than enough firepower to clinch the elusive Champions League.

Brazil, too, are not as reliant on him as they were during their past two World Cup campaigns. He has missed the last three World Cup qualifying games, but this has hardly been problematic for the Brazilians. Vinicius Junior has emerged as an able deputy on the left-wing, and Brazil are not short of attacking options, with Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, etc., all available for selection.

In their last World Cups, Brazil’s campaign was all about Neymar. Consequently, he felt the performance pressure and tried too hard to do it all himself. Similar was the case in PSG’s previous Champions League campaigns since his arrival. Now that he has the supporting cast to share the responsibility, we can finally see Neymar lifting the biggest honors in football.

