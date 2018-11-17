Neymar feels Arsenal manager Unai Emery 'will bring good things' to the club

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST News 211 // 17 Nov 2018, 01:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neymar thinks that Unai Emery is perfect for Arsenal

What's the story?

Brazilian superstar Neymar has praised ex-PSG and current Arsenal manager Unai Emery, and he feels that the Spaniard will bring good things to Arsenal Football Club.

In case you didn't know..

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 at world record fee of 222m € as confirmed by Barcelona and he had played under Unai Emery for one year while they were at PSG. Emery and Neymar together won the domestic treble last season.

Neymar had a strained relationship with the Spanish tactician at PSG. Emery even admitted that Brazilain had more powers than him at the club. The Spaniard left the French Champions at the end of last season with a year left on his contract.

Emery was appointed as head coach for Arsenal immediately after he left PSG. Arsenal were entirely in shambles as they even failed to make the Premier League top four. Since then, Emery has completely changed the fortunes of the club. Although he suffered defeats in his two opening games against their rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Despite the poor results from the opening two games, Emery is gradually improving, and it seems that they are not going to stop anytime soon. Arsenal are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions. The tactician is doing everything he can do to bring the glory days back to Arsenal. Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and are on the course of clearing their Europa League group stage.

The heart of the matter

Neymar was speaking at a conference before Brazil's friendly game against their South-American rival Uruguay.

Neymar explained how impressive Arsenal are playing this season.

"Arsenal are playing really great football. They are coming from a great run in recent matches, and everybody knows he's a really great coach.", the Brazilian forward said

"I was really happy to work with him because he's a really hard-working guy, He really wanted to coach us and really wanted to study about football," the 26-year-old added.

Neymar was all praise for Emery and said,

"I think he will bring good things for Arsenal, which is a really huge and important club here in England. I wish him luck."

Can Unai Emery take Arsenal back where they belong?

What's next?

Arsenal face Bournemouth on 25 November after the conclusion of the international break. It will be exciting to see whether Emery and Co can prove Neymar right.

Arsenal still have a lot to improve upon, and with a coach like Emery, the London club can undoubtedly do so.