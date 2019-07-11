Neymar Jr: Former Barcelona president says he'd sign Brazilian with heavy financial penalties for misbehaviour

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 132 // 11 Jul 2019, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What’s the story?

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has supported the idea of brining Neymar back to the Camp Nou, given the “undeniable quality” he possesses every time he walks in to the field.

In case you didn’t know…….

Neymar has been heavily linked to Barcelona over the last month or so. According to several reports in Spain, the Brazilian superstar is thrilled with the idea of a possible reunion of “MSN” and he is doing everything possible from his part so that a move to Barcelona materialize.

Neymar’s transfer saga to Barcelona got a huge development after Leonardo Araújo, the sporting director of Paris Saint-German, admitted that the Brazilian is available for sale in the current transfer window.

“Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone,” he said to La Parisian.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Cadena SER's 'La Graderia', Gaspart said he would bring Neymar back to the Blaugrana.

“(Neymar) is an exceptional player,” he was quoted as saying by Sport.

"I'd make him sign a contract with a heavy financial penalty over his behaviour. I'd imagine that Neymar wouldn't want to lose money over his behaviour. On the sporting side, his quality is undeniable. But sometimes he does things which go against the philosophy of our club."

"In Neymar's case, there could be a question of pride which comes with the player admitting he was wrong to leave. However, the board at Barça won't judge you on your pride but whether you win titles or not. If Neymar arrives and scores three goals, the stadium will applaud him."

He has also given his opinion about Neymar’s shocking move to the French capital two years back and also believes that he should apologize first for the way he left.

Advertisement

“We didn't like the way he left at all but PSG did everything they had to. They offered him better financial terms. We didn't like that and it disgusted the fans."

"Now they're saying that Neymar wants to come back to Barça and he knows he made a mistake by leaving. We were disgusted by his actions that day but if he's desperate to return and show he was wrong, what can we do? Hold it against him forever?" he concluded.

What’s next?

Although it is still early days to predict whether Barcelona will be able to complete the transfer, the signs right now do point to a return for Neymar to the Catalan capital.