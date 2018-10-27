Neymar Jr launches world's biggest inclusive school for disabled children

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has on Friday announced a partnership with Handicap International to help raise awareness for students with disabilities.

In case you didn't know...

Handicap International is an organization, independent of all governments, which seeks to raise awareness on issues pertaining to the disabled. Created in 1982, the organization aims to fight for the educational and social privileges of people with disabilities.

The heart of the matter

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian star Neymar Jr has announced the launch of "the world's biggest inclusive school" in partnership with Handicap International.

The partnership entitled 'Teacher Kids' seeks to address the problem of inequality for people with different disabilities in the field of education and aims to help such students with access to school and learning.

A video for the campaign showed a virtual school with the former Barcelona star as its maiden student. A number of kids with disabilities are then seen to be teaching Neymar a variety of lessons including sign language, dancing and origami making.

Neymar shared his experience via a video on Twitter.

32 million disabled kids don't have access to school. Yet they have so much to teach us. They are the #TeacherKids. Join them now in the world’s biggest inclusive school: https://t.co/7UNoox9J6Q with @HI_france & @HI_UK pic.twitter.com/QF0p5bY86Q — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 26, 2018

The post reads, "32 million disabled kids don't have access to school. Yet they have so much to teach us. They are the #TeacherKids. Join them now in the world’s biggest inclusive school: https://www.teacherkids.org with @HI_france & @HI_UK".

What's next?

