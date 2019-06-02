Neymar Jr News: Neymar denies rape allegations

Neymar denies allegations of rape.

A woman has filed an incident report accusing Neymar of rape. The supposed crime happened on May 15 in Paris. The complaint was filed yesterday in São Paulo.

According to the document, he met her via social media and invited her to travel from Brazil to France.

According to the report, Neymar’s advisor contacted the woman on May 12, providing travel and lodging. She left on May 14 and arrived on the 15, the day of the alleged rape.

According to the woman, she met Neymar at around 8pm, and Neymar arrived “apparently drunk”.

They began to talk and started touching each other, but then Neymar became aggressive and violent and had sex with her against her will.

The woman states she left Paris on the 17 “emotionally shaken and afraid to file the complaint in another country.”

Neymar has denied all allegations, claiming the woman is trying to extort his family. He published the entire history of his WhatsApp conversations with the woman in an emotional video on his Instagram (NSFW: includes racy photos of the woman).

In the midst of the video posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts, Neymar vehemently denied the rape allegations (in Portuguese) and later demonstrated his phone and scrolled through the entire history of his WhatsApp conversations with the woman.

While he blurred out her name and blurred out several pictures which would have shown otherwise nude photos, some are claiming that Neymar revealed too much in posting the full extent of the conversations to his social media accounts. Some are claiming he violated a 2013 law from Brazil's government which prohibits people from sharing personal information of other people without their consent.

The investigation will likely commence soon as to both the rape allegations as well as the allegations over his breaking the privacy law.