Neymar Jr News: “Neymar has antennas for every discord in the changing room, he takes everything to heart,” reveals Tuchel

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
351   //    30 May 2019, 12:08 IST

Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar jr
What is the story?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how sensitive Neymar is when it comes to any kind of criticism. According to the German tactician, the Brazilian sensation has got “antennas” for any kind of censure in the dressing room.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar’s career graph has only witnessed a downward movement since his big money move to the French capital in the summer of 2017 from Barcelona. Despite winning the French Ligue 1 on successive years, Neymar faced several criticisms from a section of football pundits and PSG faithfuls due to his antiques on and off the field.

Injury has also played its part in Neymar’s sudden dip in the map of world football. The 27-year-old winger had to endure PSG’s shocking Champions League exit from the sidelines due to a metatarsal injury. Neymar has now missed the business half of the Champions League two years on a trot due to injuries. The naturally gifted attacker failed to make the Ballon d’Or podium last year and is highly unlikely that he will finish in top three this year also.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Tuchel has spoken up about how Neymar should be treated in the dressing room and what kind of approach coaches need to have to get the very best out of him.

“Neymar is an incredibly warm person who cannot perform without a close bond to the coach and his team-mates without feeling really happy.
"He has antennas for every discord in the changing room, for any kind of criticism - he takes everything to heart.”

Tuchel has also talked about the elite mentality both Neymar and Mbappe have, along with the sheer talent they possess.

"They (Neymar and Mbappe) are similar and different. Their quality is beyond question.
"In addition, they have a huge self-confidence. You can feel that, you need that, too, in order to always be able to decide games.”

What’s Next?

Neymar is with expected to play a huge role in Brazil’s dream of wining the Copa America in their home soil.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Thomas Tuchel Football News
