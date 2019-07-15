Neymar Jr News: PSG star admits he is neither a superhero nor a perfect role model

Neymar Jr against Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What is the story?

Speaking to the media on Sunday, PSG superstar Neymar Jr accepted that he is neither a 'superhero' nor 'a perfect role model'.

In case you didn't know...

Two years ago, Neymar made his switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee of €222m. After two years of a slightly disappointing spell at PSG, Neymar is reportedly desperate to make his return to Barcelona.

However, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed the forward could move away from their club if they got the perfect price for the Brazilian.

The heart of the matter

Neymar Jr, who was left out of the Brazilian Copa America 2019 winning squad due to a serious ankle injury, told:

"I'm no superhero nor a perfect role model. I also have my bad moments, when I want to go home and hide, to stay with my friends and family.

"I'm no superhero that handles all the pressure in the world, but I make an effort because I know what I've become, not only to my family and son, but for most of the children that are here.

"I know I have a huge responsibility and I want to act in the best way possible. Always being honest, that is the most important thing."

After enduring an average campaign with the French side, there was a chance for the 27-year-old Brazilian to make his mark in the competition. However, the untimely injury forced him out of the tournament. Focusing on this matter, he added:

"Being out of Copa America was so bad, I didn't like it.

I don't even like to stay out of training, so you can imagine [what it was like missing] Copa America."

"That was so important to me and was my focus this year, but I cheered a lot for my colleagues and friends.

"I was really happy to see them win, even more than if I was playing. Their happiness is mine also."

What is next?

According to certain reports, Neymar is keen to join the Catalan club this summer. But it remains to be seen whether Barcelona brings their former superstar back to Camp Nou.