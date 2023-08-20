Neymar Jr's partner Bruna Biancardi sends heartwarming message to PSG star's wife as the Brazilian star completes Al-Hilal move

After weeks of speculation, Neymar Jr has finalised his move to Al-Hilal and we will now see him compete alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gucci Mane and more in Saudi Arabia.

Last night, Neymar was unveiled as an Al-Hilal player in the club stadium in front of a vast crowd alongside other new signings Malcolm and Yassine Bounou.

However, leaving Paris was hard for the Brazilian as he had to bid goodbye to his family and friends. Bruna Biancardi and her partner had a small gathering the night before they left.

Bruna shared emotional messages that her friends wrote for her on Instagram, and one of those messages was from Carol Cabrino, wife of PSG's Marcos Aoas Correa, better known as Marquinhos.

On Instagram, Cabrino wrote:

Hey friend, I don't even know what to say.. What a crazy week eh? the plans were so different! Thought I'd keep a close eye on y'all's Mavie's whole process! I haven’t even had time to take you to the many maternity stores I would like to. 🤣🥺 that’s so crazy! You were a gift from God in our lives. 🤍 may this new stage of yours be amazing, along with Mavie, who will be waiting for our visit, I'm already dying of missing you! You are soooo special my friend For me and for a lot of people! Don't you forget that! 🤍 love you @brunabiancardi

Bruna reposted her friend's message and called her a special friend. Biancardi wrote:

“She is so special. Before I got to know her better, I already admired her… Thank you for every moment, you are a wonderful woman and we will always be together. Mavi is going to know that this aunt has helped us a lot from the very at the beginning, I took her to the doctor, he accompanied me to buy beautiful things and cheered us up a lot! I love you girls.”

"Everybody called him crazy"- Neymar Jr praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar Jr has credited Ronaldo for starting the Saudi transfer frenzy. In his first interview after being unveiled as an Al-Hilal player, Neymar said he believes Cristiano is responsible for the surge in Saudi transfers. He said:

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him 'crazy', and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more."

Saudi Arabian clubs have heavily invested in bringing players and managers from European leagues. The Brazilian told the press that seeing such top-quality players in the league was exciting.

"It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater."

The former PSG player also spoke about how having a high-quality squad is important as it helps players make essential decisions about their future.

Neymar seemed thrilled to start with a new club and teammates. He said:

"I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my teteammates winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition."

The fans are excited to see how the new club works out for Neymar in a competitive league.