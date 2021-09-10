Neymar-Messi bond: A journey from teammates to friendship

Neymar and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the most enjoyable players to watch. Watching these two magicians play together at Barcelona was nothing less than a treat for football fans. Messi is one of the all-time greats of football, if not the greatest. However, that was not why Neymar wanted to play with him again at PSG.

Neymar's initial time at Barcelona

Messi has always been the person who was there for Neymar when the Brazilian first arrived in Europe. Messi was incredibly helpful to Neymar. Leo helped the Brazilian gain confidence and overcome his nerves during his initial time at FC Barcelona.

Neymar, during an interview in 2019, said:

“For me, he’s the best player in the world, the best that I’ve seen play. We made a magnificent duo. It was a pleasure for me, and honor to play with him. And on top of that, he’s my friend!”

How the Neymar- Messi friendship developed

FC Barcelona v Real CD Espanyol - Copa del Rey

Neymar and Messi are much more than just teammates or colleagues, they are friends. The friendship kickstarted when Messi took Neymar under his wings at Barca.

When Neymar signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2013, people had high expectations from him. Some would even call him the "New Pele". In the early days of his adventure, however, Neymar had a hard time adapting and climatizing. Neymar had said in 2017:

“On my first day when I arrived in the dressing room and saw Messi and all the others in front of me, I thought I was in a video game. I was scared to even speak to them.”

For the first few months, the Brazilian star had a hard time expressing his full potential. He just seemed crushed by the enormous pressure. It was during this time that Messi did what Ronaldinho might have done for him when he first joined the Barca first team, back in 2004. In 2019, Neymar had said:

“At the moment when I most needed help, the key-player in the team, the greatest player in the world, came to me and offered me a hand. Messi said: Come here, you need to be yourself, you need to be happy. You need to be like you were in Santos. We are here to help you.”

These kind and reassuring words were like a real eye-opener for him. The Brazilian ultimately found his place and started to let his football skills do the talking. His relationship with Leo Messi soon developed into a strong bond.

Trio of friendship: MSN

35' That's 100 goals this season for the famous MSN trio! (FCB 4-0 GET) #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/uMOMGBznEL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2015

Later with Suarez’s addition, things became even easier. A trio of friendship was born. The trio would even create a WhatsApp group called "Los Tres Sudacas," a group that still exists today. Together in 2015, they pulled off the second treble in the club’s history.

In total, Messi and Neymar scored 149 goals in the 161 matches they played together at Barcelona.

The Reunion

Even when Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017, the Brazilian and the Argentinian never lost contact. Neymar surely did not forget the person who helped him during his tough time. So when PSG got an opportunity to sign Leo, Neymar did everything possible to make sure his friend came to Paris.

Speaking to BBC earlier this year, Messi said:

“When my father started discussing with Leonardo, Neymar already knew because I talk about everything with him.”

Neymar was even willing to give his number 10 shirt and offer it to Leo, but Messi rightfully refused and opted for the number 30 shirt instead.

Also Read

Now that the reunion is finally completed, the two friends are surely going to have a great time playing together again in Paris.

Edited by Diptanil Roy