Neymar needs more goals and fewer dives to become the greatest: Pele

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
104   //    17 Dec 2018, 13:33 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Brazilian legend Pele has given his verdict on Neymar's antics on the field, saying that the Paris Saint-Germain forward must score more goals and refrain from diving if he wants to be considered one of the greatest players in the game.

In case you didn't know...

Since the emergence of Neymar Jr in the spotlight, the former Barcelona star has been the subject of numerous comparisons to compatriot Pele.

Pele had established himself as one of the greatest in the game, having won the FIFA World Cup three times, six Brazilian titles and two Copa Libertadores. 

While Neymar has met with much success with clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he is yet to prove himself at an international level and is often criticised for his antics on the field.

The heart of the matter

Pele has now spoken up about Neymar's potential to become one of the greatest in the world if he refrained from his on-field theatrics.

Speaking to France's Canal+ (via Goal), the Brazilian legend said, "I always said that Neymar will become a great player."

"But what has happened in recent years? He began to want to appear in another way, not by scoring goals but by making gestures, simulating fouls, complicating the referees' lives. That's why his image became negative."

"We have talked about it several times together, despite everything he remains one of the best players in the world."

"A father does not criticise, a father educates his son. When I say to you that he is our child, it's because he is considered a child of Santos."

"People think that I 'twist his ear' too often but I do it for his own good, I wish the best for him, for Brazil, I will do everything to help him."

What's next?

Neymar has formed quite the partnership with teammate Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes and will look to continue his side's dominance in France in their Coupe de la Ligue clash against US Orleans on Wednesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Pele
