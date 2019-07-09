Neymar News: Brazilian fails to show up at pre-season training; PSG set to take strong measures

Neymar

What's the story?

PSG has announced that they will take appropriate action against Brazil superstar Neymar for not showing up for pre-season training on Monday. The Ligue 1 champions can sanction the former Barcelona star for his absence from the training ground.

In case you didn't know...

PSG spent a world record €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona but the forward has failed to make the desired impact due to injuries. The Brazilian forward has scored just 34 league goals in two seasons hampered by a number of injuries.

The heart of the matter...

The Ligue 1 champions issued a statement where they confirmed that Neymar was not present at the agreed place. They added that his absence was without the club's authorization so the club will take action against the player.

"He has not shown up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the club in advance. PSG deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures," PSG said in a statement as tweeted by Kaveh Solhekol

Neymar has gone AWOL. Paris Saint-Germain say "he has not shown up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorized by the club in advance. PSG deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 8, 2019

Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG multiple times this summer. This statement from the club indicates that all is not well between the club and the player.

Earlier in the transfer window, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that he won't tolerate any celebrity behaviour at the club. The PSG president had further added that if a player is not prepared to give his everything for the club, the doors will be open for him.

“Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before, It must be completely different. They will have to do more, work more. They are not there to please themselves. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.” he told France Football.

What's next?

PSG are set to sanction Neymar for going AWOL at the start of pre-season training and it will be interesting to see how the Brazilian superstar responds to the statement issued by his club.