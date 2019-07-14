Neymar News: Brazilian superstar says beating PSG with Barcelona in Champions League is best moment of his career

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has revealed that his best memory as a football player was defeating his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, with Barcelona in the 2016-17 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The game in question took place in March 2017 as PSG faced Barcelona in the second leg of their round of 16 fixture in the Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants went into the game as overwhelming favorites, holding a four-goal lead from the first leg.

To everyone's surprise, the Blaugrana established one of the biggest European comebacks and overcame the deficit to beat the French giants 6-5 on aggregate.

Neymar played a pivotal role in the victory, converting a free-kick and a penalty before setting up a goal for Sergi Roberto in the final few seconds of the game.

The 27-year-old left the Camp Nou for PSG in a world-record €222 million deal that summer but has since expressed a desire to make a sensational return to Catalunya.

Neymar recently re-ignited rumors of a return to Camp Nou by failing to show up for the first day of pre-season training with PSG. These actions were initially considered to be an effort to force an exit from Paris as the Brazilian has been disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes.

The former Barcelona forward has followed that up with some bold comments regarding his current side.

When asked about the best moment in his career, Neymar replied (via Express Sport), "The comeback for Barcelona against PSG. What we felt when we scored the sixth goal... I never felt something like this. It was incredible."

"When we won against PSG with Barcelona, it was completely…we all went crazy afterward. I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."

With Neymar being heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, it remains to be seen how the Catalans negotiate with PSG regarding a transfer fee as the French powerhouse will look to recoup the staggering €222 million that they spent on the forward.