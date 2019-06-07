Neymar News: Kylian Mbappe posts supportive message for the Brazilian on social media

Mbappe has stood by Neymar during his injury

What's the story?

Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe has tweeted a supportive message for his team-mate Neymar, who has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming Copa America due to an injury.

In case you didn't know...

The Brazilian superstar missed a considerable part of the 2018-19 season with injuries, which saw him miss the key Champions League Round of 16 tie against Manchester United, with PSG getting eliminated at the hands of the Red Devils. He returned at the business-end of the season and looked in good shape. He made 28 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists.

But Neymar suffered an ankle ligament rupture in the early stages of Brazil's 2-0 win over Qatar in a friendly earlier in the week . He was in tears as he left the pitch and was on crutches as he was taken to the hospital for further tests.

The heart of the matter

Neymar's strike partner at Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe, who himself missed France's friendly fixture against Bolivia with an injury showed his support to the Brazilian by tweeting,

"Sad news for you, brother, I knew how important this competition was to you, but you will come back even stronger, keep your smile, it will always be your strength."

🇫🇷✊🏽🇧🇷



Triste nouvelle pour toi mon frère, je savais à quel point cette compétition était importante pour toi mais tu vas revenir plus fort encore. Garde ton sourire, il fera toujours ta force 🙏🏽@NeymarJr pic.twitter.com/Vcx5TG8u6J — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 6, 2019

What's next?

Neymar will now be on the sidelines as Brazil start their Copa America campaign at home against Bolivia in a week's time.

The 27-year-old will now be assessed by the doctors to determine the extent of his injury and the recovery time required subsequently.

Neymar, who is currently under the scrutiny for a potential rape case, has been linked with a move back to Spain, with reports that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tracking his status in Paris.