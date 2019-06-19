×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar News: Neymar’s Three-Game European Ban Upheld By UEFA

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
138   //    19 Jun 2019, 19:32 IST

Neymar will be banned for three European games
Neymar will be banned for three European games

What’s the story?

Despite the recent appeal submitted by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA has upheld Neymar’s three-match ban in European football. This ban is with regards to the Brazilian international's insults towards match officials on their decision to award a penalty in the Champions League Round of 16 game against Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know...

The 27-year-old PSG forward had described the decision as "a disgrace" when officials decided to award Manchester United a decisive 94th-minute penalty. Marcus Rashford converted the chance and sent his side through to the next round.

The resultant goal knocked out the Ligue 1 club out of the Champions League after losing on away goals.

During the game, Neymar was injured and had missed both legs of the tie against the Premier League giants. Despite that, he could not accept the result of the match and his response got him in trouble. After the match, he added that the penalty "doesn't exist".

The heart of the matter

UEFA wasn’t pleased by the comments that Neymar had made about the refereeing decisions back then and handed Neymar a three-game ban. Following that, PSG decided to lodge an appeal against the decision.

According to BBC, UEFA will not be changing their minds and the ban will stay. With this, Neymar is set to miss the first three matches of the upcoming Champions League campaign. This also means that out of the six Champions League group stage matches, Neymar would be missing half of them.

What's next?

This serves as a warning for Neymar, who had insulted the referees, not to repeat his actions in the future. The Brazilian has been less than impressive this season and his future at the Paris club is uncertain. His latest injury has also caused him to miss the Copa America competition in Brazil.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar
Advertisement
PSG news: Neymar charged by UEFA for social media comments
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
PSG News: Neymar hit with 3 match UCL ban for insulting referee
RELATED STORY
'There has not been a call to Barcelona' - Neymar Jr's father opens up about transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr News: “Neymar has antennas for every discord in the changing room, he takes everything to heart,” reveals Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans name who they want at the Bernabeu next season and blame Perez for this crisis
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane
RELATED STORY
2 Guinness world records held by Neymar
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave PSG after their unceremonious Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us