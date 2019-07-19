×
Neymar news: PSG ace names the best defender he's ever faced in his career

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
34   //    19 Jul 2019, 23:32 IST

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona from PSG recently.
Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona from PSG recently.

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has revealed the toughest opponent he's ever faced in his career.

According to the Brazilian forward, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is the best defender he has ever gone up against on the pitch. He went on to state that his current PSG and Brazil teammate Thiago Silva is also a tough defender to play against.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar, who left his former club Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a whopping €222 million, is now being heavily linked with a move back to Camp Nou.

He even reported a week late to pre-season training with the Ligue 1 club, stirring up rumors about him trying to force a move back to Spain.

The heart of the matter

Neymar had to miss out on Brazil's Copa America triumph in front of their fans due to an injury. He thus missed out on his first major title with the Selecao since the 2013 Confederations Cup.

At an event organized by Red Bull, Neymar was asked to reveal the toughest player he's ever faced. Responding to that question, he put forward the name of Sergio Ramos, the captain of Real Madrid.

He said (Via Marca):

"The best I've played against is Sergio Ramos."

He labeled his former El Clasico rival as an excellent defender and also hailed his abilities as a goalscorer - the center-back scored a total of 16 goals last season for club and country. Neymar added:

"He's an excellent center-back and what's even better is that he can score goals too."
"Thiago Silva as well(tough opponent). I've also played against him. Ramos and Silva are two excellent players."

What's next?

Despite rumors suggesting an imminent move to Barcelona, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this talented, but controversial star.

