Neymar news: PSG star chooses between Ronaldo and Messi

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    07 Dec 2018, 01:41 IST

Neymar has settled the 'GOAT' debate between Ronaldo and Messi
Neymar has settled the 'GOAT' debate between Ronaldo and Messi

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is the latest player to add his voice to the ongoing debate over who the better player is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn’t know…

The 26-year-old knows the two players very well, having played together with Messi at Barcelona and also faced Ronaldo many times in the Clasico.

Both superstars have dominated world football over the last decade and have won the Ballon d’Or five times apiece. As a result, Messi and Ronaldo have often divided opinion among football fans over who is better.

The heart of the matter

Neymar has, therefore, had his say on who the better player is between the Barcelona and Juventus forwards. In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, the Brazilian picked his former teammate Messi as the better player.

According to him, the Argentine star boasts many more qualities than his Portuguese counterpart.

"Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer," Neymar explained, as quoted by Soccerladuma.

"Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touches, getting in the box and scoring goals.

"Messi a bit of everything – you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I'm probably still walking on the pitch, he’s scoring.

"So he is probably the best."

What’s next?

Neymar finished 12th in this year’s Ballon d’Or standings, however, the PSG star would definitely be hoping to claim the crown in the near future, especially as Messi and Ronaldo are currently in the twilight of their careers.

But, with both superstars level on five Ballons d’Or apiece, the debate over who is better will definitely continue for many years.

