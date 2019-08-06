Neymar offered to 3 clubs except Barcelona, Manchester United step up Christian Eriksen pursuit and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 August 2019

The Neymar transfer saga goes on

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup for 6 August 2019. We are officially in the business end of the Premier League transfer window and there's no predicting what's going to unfold in the next 48 hours.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer scoops of the day.

Paris Saint-Germain offer Neymar to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Barcelona are going to have to get serious about the Neymar pursuit real soon. Paris Saint-Germain are now open to selling the disgruntled Brazilian and have offered him to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

PSG want to send Neymar out on loan for the current season as they are aware that none of the clubs that can afford to buy Neymar, in the long run, are in a state, financially, to be pulling it off. The tension between the club and the player is still on the rise and as such, PSG have resolved to send him away.

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Neymar for a loan fee of €20 million. In addition to that, the Red Devils will also have to pay the Brazilian's mammoth wages. Being already heavily staffed on the left-wing and seeing as how the move would be a departure from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's vision for the club, Manchester United did not think twice before rejecting the proposal.

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane wants Florentino Perez to put all his efforts into signing Paul Pogba before the season begins. Perez though is more keen on signing another marquee player and wants to rope in Neymar instead of Pogba. However, Neymar is not reportedly keen on moving to Real Madrid.

Juventus are looking for a player in the mould of Neymar and hence Paris Saint-Germain have offered the player to the Old Lady as well. Neymar, however, is not keen on a move to Turin either.

His camp is happy now that PSG are open to selling him. The Ligue 1 champions want Barcelona to make their intentions clear and public if they're to even stand a chance of signing him this summer.

