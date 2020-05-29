‘Neymar only behind Messi and I would sign him’ says former Barcelona chief Rossell

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell has urged the Blaugrana to do everything they can to re-sign Neymar Jr. The Brazilian endured a successful stint at the Nou Camp between 2013 and 2017 and won every trophy available.

Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017 after an unceremonial exit under strange circumstances. An ambitious Paris Saint-Germain triggered Neymar's €222m release clause, shattering the existing world record fee for Paul Pogba. Neymar, in the hope of stepping out of the shadow of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, moved away from the Nou Camp to the French capital.

Since this controversial transfer, there have been multiple reports regarding the Brazilian wanting to return to Barcelona. Even with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé on their side, they failed to reach even a single Champions League semi-final let alone win the tournament. The former Santos man has reportedly set his heart on a return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar's wait for the Champions League with PSG goes on

Speaking to COPE on the Brazilian, former president Rossell commented,

"If I were the president of Barcelona I would try to have Neymar signed with us again."

Lionel Messi and Neymar were immensely successful during their time together

Former Barcelona star Neymar only behind Lionel Messi

The Spaniard firmly believes that Neymar is superior to five-time Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo. Rossell expressed that the Brazilian, the second best player in the world, fits perfectly with the club's approach to the game.

"He is the second best player in the world after (Lionel) Messi and fits perfectly into the philosophy of the bluagrana club."

100 - Neymar has been involved in his 100th goal in 75 games in all comps with Paris (65 goals, 35 assists). Centenary. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/mD959xh6SC — Optajean (@OptaJean) January 26, 2020

However, Rossell does acknowledge Neymar's off-field 'behaviour' and suggested that Barcelona have two contracts for him — one pertaining to sporting concerns and one regarding disciplinary matters.

"But given the experience of having already worked with Neymar, I would have him sign two types of contract: one relating to sport and football, and another in which the behavioral aspects to be written would be written."

Another player that has been linked heavily to Barcelona is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine is said to have impressed Blaugrana skipper Lionel Messi upon sharing the stage with him on the international front. The Nerazzurri have made it clear that they are not interested in dealing with Barcelona unless the Catalans can pay Lautaro's €111m release clause.

8 - @Inter_en forward Lautaro #Martínez has scored eight of his nine goals current season (in all competitions) during the first 30 minutes of play. Starter.#TorinoInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 23, 2019

Rossell, however, suggested that he would try to make the deal work with exchanging players as opposed to paying the €111m fee. He said,

"If I have to give my opinion, I would not pay 111 million (the cost of the clause), but I would try to exchange it with a couple of players. It's difficult, but I'd try."

Lautaro in action for Inter against FC Barcelona

Lautaro is seen as a long-term successor for Barcelona legend Luis Suárez as the Uruguayan is 33 and struggling with recurring injuries. More so, he is a huge fan of Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi after having already played with him. Speaking on the prospect of playing with Messi and a potential transfer, he said,

"For us Argentines, Messi is important as Maradona was, he is the best in the world and a privilege to play with him. It would be beautiful to help Leo (Lionel Messi) win a World Cup. I love that the big clubs are interested in me, it confirms that I am working well and growing. But I am happy here, Inter is my home."

Barcelona have returned to training as they gear up for LaLiga's return on June 8th.