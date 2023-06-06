Neymar and rap star J Cole spotted at resto bar in Miami while Brazilian star’s pregnant partner spends vacation in Greece

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi are currently enjoying some much-needed downtime, but, surprisingly, not together. While the Brazilian was recently spotted with musicians, Purple Miami, Bas, and J Cole at a resto-bar, Bruna is currently enjoying a trip to Greece with her friends.

The PSG No. 10, who celebrated Les Parisiens' 11th Ligue 1 title win on Saturday (June 3), recently went on a fun trip to Miami, Florida. The Brazil international was spotted with music artist Purple Miami and rappers J Cole and Bas, having a nice time at Swan, an exclusive resto-bar in Miami. The attacker shared an image from Purple Miami’s Instagram account as a Story.

Neymar was spotted with J Cole in Miami

While he was out with his friends in the United States, his partner, whom he is expecting a baby with, uploaded Instagram stories from Mykonos Island in Greece. She gave fans a tour of the bakery she was in and showed off the tasty meal she was having.

Bruna Biancardi's Instagram story

Bruna Biancardi has been quite active on Instagram lately, sharing gorgeous snaps from her trip to Greece.

On April 19, Neymar and Bruna announced that they were expecting a baby.

Their post on Instagram drew well wishes from some of the most renowned personalities in the world of football, including Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, and Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Neymar wishes “brother” Lionel Messi all the best for his future after PSG exit

On Saturday, Lionel Messi played his last-ever game for French champions PSG. Neither Messi nor the Parisians managed to live up to the billing in that game, with the hosts losing 3-2 to Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was not present to assist Messi on the pitch that night, but he showed his support via a heartwarming Instagram post.

The 31-year-old wrote:

“Brother.. it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried our best. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you.

"Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you ❤️”

Between Barcelona and PSG, Messi played 206 games alongside Neymar, combining for an impressive 67 goals. They won four league titles and one Champions League trophy together, amongst other honors.

