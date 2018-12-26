×
Reports: Neymar's PSG release clause revealed

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
2.98K   //    26 Dec 2018, 12:39 IST

Could Neymar say goodbye to PSG?
Could Neymar say goodbye to PSG?

What's the rumour?

Brazilian star Neymar signed for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, when the French team triggered the release clause set by Barcelona, at €222 million - the highest transfer fee ever paid in football history.

Now, Spanish newspaper AS have revealed the release clause that is present in the Brazilian's contract at PSG.

In case you didn't know...

In his first season with the club, Neymar won all three domestic trophies in France - Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, as well as bagging an individual award, the Ligue 1 Player of the Year.

In the 2017-18 season, the Brazilian scored 19 goals and also added 13 assists in Ligue 1, while scoring 6 and assisting 3 in the Champions League.

But, Neymar doesn't seem to be happy at the club, at least by what the reports suggest, with him hankering for a move back to Barcelona, while also being linked with a transfer to rivals Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

AS's report suggests that Neymar does not have a release clause in his contract for the summer, i.e. the end of the 2018-19 season, but could be bought for €160 million in the 2020 season.

There have been reports that Neymar wants to return to Nou Camp, with a source in Barcelona stating that "Their calls are constant," alluding to Neymar's representatives' desire to see their client back in Barcelona.

Recently, Barcelona player Arthur spoke about how he is "doing a lot" to bring the Brazilian back to Barcelona.

"I personally am praying for him to come because he is a star, it is indisputable, and I think that the better players the team have, the better. Personally, I am doing a lot of work to get him back, but he has his life, he knows what he's doing and I don't know how deep those negotiations are, if there are options for him to come or not," said Arthur.

Rumour Rating: 3/5

With Neymar's contract set to expiry in 2022, it is quite possible that his release clause would be around 160 million in the third year of his contract. AS is a reliable souce that have previously got many transfer deals and contracts right.

What's next?

PSG are top of Ligue 1 and have a comfortable 13 point lead over Lille.

