Neymar returns to training with teammates as PSG gear up for Ligue 1 game against Angers 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is back in training with the collective group. The Parisians are currently preparing to take on Angers in Ligue 1 next on Wednesday, January 11.

The Brazilian was sent off in his club's first game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. While he bagged an assist against Lens on New Year's Day, the superstar was shown two yellow cards within the span of a minute.

He was also not in the squad that faced Chateauroux in the French Cup. The Brazilian sensation is back in training and looks on course to feature in the team to take on Angers.

Neymar has been in spectacular form for the Ligue 1 side so far this season. He has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 21 games this campaign.

Apart from that, Lionel Messi also looks on course to return against Angers. The Argentine has returned to PSG training after his country's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans might get the privilege of the former Barcelona duo playing together again on January 12.

The Parisians are atop of the Ligue 1 table with 44 points on the board after 17 games. They currently lead second-placed Lens by four points.

Jose Mourinho spoke about PSG superstar Neymar

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho was recently asked whether the PSG superstar is the greatest Brazilian player since the legendary forward Pele, who recently breathed his last.

While Mourinho acknowledged the Brazil No. 10's undeniable qualities, he gave a reminder that the Selecaos had other legends like Ronaldo and Rivaldo in their ranks. Mourinho told DAZN (via Sport BIBLE):

"Neymar is a fantastic talent and nobody can doubt that, He came to Europe and won immediately. "But I think they forgot players that were the best of the world at some point, such as Ronaldo and Rivaldo, just citing two, and I could remember more."

Mourinho also pointed out that those legends led the Selecaos to FIFA World Cup glory.

"They also came to Europe and were fantastic, but beyond that, they passed through this special situation in a country's life that is succeeding on the international level," he added. "Neymar will keep fighting to be on Europe's elite, where he already is, and this [winning with Brazil] will continue to be a dream for him."

Neymar is likely to get one more shot at taking his nation to the FIFA World Cup title four years later in 2026.

