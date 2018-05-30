Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea want Jordi Alba and more: Transfer round-up, May 30, 2018

Real Madrid may have to make huge sacrifices if they are to land Neymar this summer. Will Madrid listen to Neymar's astonishing demand?

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
News 30 May 2018, 20:30 IST
11.12K

Real Madrid v Paris Saint Germain - Champions League
Will these two be teammates next season? Or will Neymar have his way?

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 30, 2018: 

La Liga 

Neymar reveals the one condition to join Real Madrid 

It has become pretty clear that Real Madrid are set to go all guns blazing to sign Neymar this summer. The Brazilian superstar is also keen on a return to Spain but has a huge demand up his sleeve before he decides to shift loyalties. 

According to Don Balon, Neymar has told club chief Florentino Perez that for him to play for Real Madrid, the club will need to sell Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar does not want a clash of egos at the club and wants to be the sole big attraction at the club. 

Neymar left FC Barcelona for the same reason and does not what history to repeat itself at Real Madrid. Perez now has a tough choice to make; appease Neymar or offload Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest modern player in the club's history. 

Real Madrid ready to activate Jose Gimenez's release clause 

Zinedine Zidane has identified Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid as the central defender to target this summer. Marca has reported that Real Madrid have been monitoring Gimenez since 2015 and may finally make a move for the Uruguayan this time around. 

Gimenez has not featured prominently for Atletico this season and is linked with a move away from Wanda Metropolitana. He has a €60 million release clause which is set to be activated by Real Madrid. 

