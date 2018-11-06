Neymar wants to rejoin Barcelona, claims Montoya

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 704 // 06 Nov 2018, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Neymar snub Real Madrid for FC Barcelona?

What's the story?

Neymar Jr has been enjoying life in front of goal in Paris since his big-money move from FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian wants to return to his former club according to his former team-mate, Martin Montoya.

Italian outlet, CalcioMercato, reports that Montoya revealed that the winger is willing to snub Real Madrid and return to Camp Nou to play alongside Coutinho and Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar Jr completed his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain for 200 Million Euros. Even though Barcelona were not willing to sell him, the French giants paid his release clause and brought him to Parc des Princes.

Ever since his move to Paris, the forward is heavily being linked with Real Madrid. Florentino Perez considers him as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Montoya, who played alongside that Brazilian in Barcelona, has claimed that he would prefer a move to Camp Nou instead of Real Madrid.

"I don't know, I think it is difficult to get done,” Montoya told Goal. "Paris is also a great team and I don't think they will let him to leave easily.

“Paris paid a big amount of money for him and I don't think Barcelona would pay the same price for him. I think Neymar wants to go back because he was really comfortable and adapted the three years he was at the club.

“He had a great connection with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, but I think it is very difficult for him to come back to Barca."

Quotes from Express.uk.

Video

What's next?

Neymar Jr has started the season well, alongside Mbappe and Cavani. On the other hand, Barca are doing well offensively as Coutinho, Suarez and Messi are making a good trio.

However, Real Madrid are looking in a crisis who are desperately looking to sign a top quality attacker. They are the favourites to make a move for the Brazilian.