N'Golo Kante: An ox on the pitch but a beautiful dove off it

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia 'France v Croatia'

The hurdles to success as a professional footballer are enormous and unpredictable. The meandering path from a potential and talented footballer to signing a professional contract at a top club is no easy feat to achieve. Such is the story of Ngolo Kante, from being rejected by top professional clubs in France as a kid largely due to his stature: being too small to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Fast forward to 2018 and Ngolo Kante is a two-time Premier League winner, FA Cup winner, PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and a World Cup winner. The Paris born midfielder is known as a dynamic, diminutive and a very hardworking player on the field of play.

His energy and excellent ball-winning abilities, as well as his positional sense, athleticism and ability to read the game very well has drawn many praises from club mates, national teammates, coaches and ex-footballers alike.

Paul Pogba said: “A player like Ngolo facilitates you the game. In fact, he is everywhere. Sometimes, I’m not going back in defence and I know he is here. He has 15 lungs; he helps the team so much.”

He is a player in the service of the players. With Kante, France plays as twelve. He is worth two midfielders alone. He is everywhere; Gary Lineker told French publication L’Equipe.

Eden Hazard on Kante to beIN Sports: “I play all year with Kante. “He is the best in the world in his position. When he is at his best, you have a 95 per cent chance to win the game.”

With much being said about his behaviour on the field, less so can be said of his behaviour off it. The 27 years old French international is characteristically one of the shy and humble guys in the Sport: football. Usually arriving at training on a scooter, while his teammates drove Ferraris, Kante only bought a second-hand Renault at the request of his mother.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

His teammates usually pick on him, largely due to his shyness and quietness. And according to various outlets, there was a suggestion from last night that during the on-pitch trophy celebrations, Steven Nzonzi had to ask certain players to let Ngolo Kante hold the World Cup trophy because the man himself was too shy to ask and didn’t want to impose on anyone.

Antonio Rudiger, his club mate picked on him by instructing Kante to dance with him inside Wembley’s dressing room after their triumph over Manchester United in the FA Cup.

France’s players followed in the footsteps of Rudiger by chanting and singing Kante’s name after their win over Croatia in the World Cup final at the team’s hotel and inside the team’s bus.

N'Golo Kante recovered more balls, 52, than any other player at the World Cup and is due to report back to Chelsea in three weeks time.