Nicaragua vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Nicaragua and Ghana square off at the Estadio Francisco Carrasco in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered defeats in their last games respectively.

Nicaragua lost 2-1 to Suriname in a friendly last Thursday. Mitchell te Vrede put Suriname ahead in the first half, with Josue Quijano scoring an 88th-minute equalizer, only for Jeredy Hilterman to score the match-winner on the stroke of fulltime.

Black Stars 🇬🇭



The Black Stars will depart France for Spain on Sunday for the second International friendly against Nicaragua

Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat in a friendly against Brazil a day later. Marquinhos opened the scoring with a thumping header in the ninth minute. Richarlison wrapped up the scoring with a first-half brace, with Neymar providing the assist for each of the Tottenham star's goals.

Ghana will use Tuesday's game to continue preparations for Qatar 2022. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Nicaragua vs Ghana Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Nicaragua's defeat to Suriname ended a six-game unbeaten run that saw them win three matches. Ghana, meanwhile, have lost two of their last five matches against Brazil and Japan respectively.

Nicaragua form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Ghana form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Nicaragua vs Ghana Team News

Nicaragua

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Los Pinoleros.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Black Stars 🇬🇭



youtu.be/es23RhXTfco



Black Stars last training in Deauville before team depart for Spain

Ghana

Thomas Partey suffered an injury during the warm-up for the friendly against Brazil after being included in their starting lineup and has since returned to North London for evaluation.

Injury: Thomas Partey

Suspension: None

Nicaragua vs Ghana Predicted XI

Nicaragua (4-3-3): Alyer Lopez (GK); Oscar Acevado, Marvin Fletes, Cristian Gutiérrez, Josue Quijano; Harold Medina, Jason Coronel, Matis Moldskred; Byron Bonilla, Jaime Ciorciari, Brayan Ramirez

Ghana (4-5-1): Joe Wollacott (GK); Abdul-Rahman Baba, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Dennis Odoi; Idrissu Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Mohamed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Felix Afena-Gyan

Nicaragua vs Ghana Prediction

Nicaragua are heavy underdogs in the game, however, Ghana's poor run of form could make this game unpredictable.

The West Africans have struggled to build momentum since qualifying for the World Cup in March and were totally outplayed by Brazil last time out. Nevertheless, the Black Stars are expected to get a win here and their superior quality should be enough to see them through.

Prediction: Nicaragua 0-2 Ghana

