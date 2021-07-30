Nice vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

OGC Nice will square off against seven-time UCL winners AC Milan at the Allianz Arena on 31st July in a club-friendly.

OGC Nice are coming off a 2-0 loss against Union Berlin. In the five pre-season games they have played so far, Nice have lost three, drawn one, and won one game. Manager Christophe Galtier will be hoping his team gets a win under their belt before their Ligue 1 campaign starts.

Meanwhile, AC Milan registered an emphatic 5-0 win over Modena in their most recent pre-season game. Five different scorers got on the scoresheet for the Italian heavyweights, with Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz netting a goal each.

AC Milan begin their Serie A season with a game against Sampdoria on August 23rd.

Nice vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nice form guide (pre-season): L-W-L-L-D

AC Milan form guide (pre-season): W-W

Nice vs AC Milan Team News

Nice

Alexis Claude-Maurice has been sidelined due to a fibula fracture. Nice have not reported any other injuries ahead of their game against AC Milan.

Injured: Alexis Claude-Maurice

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New arrivals at Milanello 🔴⚫



Volti nuovi a Milanello 🔴⚫#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/je5D1h0tqh — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 27, 2021

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still recuperating from his injury, and there is a high doubt Milan will risk him for the game against the French side. Stefano Pioli played a strong side for the game against Modena, and that is likely going to be the case on Saturday.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Flavius Daniliuc, Dante, Jean-Clair Todibo, Hassane Kamara; Hicham Boudaoui, Morgan Schniederlin, Khephren Thuram; Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

👀Take a look at the shirt numbers that Nice’s new recruits will wear this season #OGCNice



➡️https://t.co/2M3Hqbp8FR pic.twitter.com/PiaLQbjE8i — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) July 29, 2021

AC Milan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ciprian Tatarusanu; Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao

Nice vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have looked like a well-drilled unit on both sides of the pitch in the two friendlies they have featured in. It will be an uphill task for this Nice side to win on Saturday and their recent form will certainly not inspire any confidence in Christophe Galtier.

Milan go into the game as heavy favorites and we predict that they will earn a comfortable win against struggling Nice.

Prediction: Nice 0-2 AC Milan

