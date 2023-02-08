Nice vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10, 2023

Nice will entertain 18th-placed Ajaccio at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Friday (February 10).

The hosts made it three wins in three in Ligue 1 on Sunday, overcoming French Riviera rivals Olympique Marseille 3-1 away, thanks to goals from Sofiane Diop, Gaetan Laborde and Billal Brahimi.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Nantes in their previous outing, which was their fifth defeat in six league games. They find themselves in the relegation zone with 18 points. Ajaccio need at least a point to move out of the bottom three.

Nice vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 34 times across competitions since their first meeting in the erstwhile Division 1.

The hosts have been the dominant side, leading 17-10.

Nice are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Ajaccio, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets.

Nice have lost just once in their last 14 meetings against Ajaccio, which came at Nice in 2012.

Their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home meetings against Ajaccio.

Nice are unbeaten in their last six home games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets in the last four games.

The visitors have the joint-worst attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals in 22 games, while the hosts have 27 goals.

Nice vs Ajaccio Prediction

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in recent games, winning four of their last five league outings and keeping three clean sheets. Having won 1-0 away in the reverse fixture in September, they will look to clinch the double.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, have just one win in their last six away Ligue 1 games and have failed to score in their last four meetings against Les Algions.

Considering the contrasting fortunes of the two teams recently and Nice's recent dominance in the fixture, the hosts should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nice 2-0 Ajaccio

Nice vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Gaëtan Laborde to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes

