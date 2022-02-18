Nice vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Nice host Angers at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday afternoon in the 25th game week of the French top-flight.

Nice have encountered a slight setback in recent weeks in their race for Champions League football. They were beaten 2-0 by Olympique Lyonnais in their last game and failed to hit their stride in the entire game, as they managed just one shot attempt in 90 minutes.

The hosts now sit third in the Ligue 1 standings with 42 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Angers' poor run continued last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Strasbourg on home turf. The result for the Black and Whites means they have now lost their last three league games on the bounce.

The visitors currently sit 13th in the league table with 29 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Nice on Sunday.

Nice vs Angers Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Nice and Angers. The hosts hold the better record with seven wins while the visitors have won just three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Ligue 1 clash earlier this season, with Nice picking up a 2-1 comeback win via a second-half brace from Andy Delort.

Nice Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Angers Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Nice vs Angers Team News

Nice

Jordan Amavi remains out of the squad with a knee injury while Calvin Stengs and Youcef Atal are both doubts for the game. Goalkeeper Walter Benitez has recovered from COVID-19 and should return to the squad this weekend.

Injured: Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: Calvin Stengs, Youcef Atal

Suspended: None

Angers

Zinedine Ould Khaled has been ruled out of Sunday's clash due to injury, while winter signing Marin Jakolis may need to continue his wait for his debut due to fitness issues.

Injured: Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: Marin Jakolis

Suspended: None

Nice vs Angers Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Hichem Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert; Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Angers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic (GK); Romain Thomas, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore; Jimmy Cabot, Azzeddine Ounahi, Thomas Mangani, Nabil Bentaleb, Souleyman Doumbia; Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal

Nice vs Angers Prediction

Nice are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and have failed to score any goals in both outings. The two losses, however, are their only defeats in their last 10 games, with the rest being wins.

Angers are currently on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last 11 games on the road and should therefore likely see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Angers

