Nice vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Sunday sees Nice face off against Angers at the Allianz Riviera in a Ligue 1 game.

Nice are currently in 12th place after a slightly disappointing start to their season, while Angers are all the way down in 19th and appear to be in some trouble already.

Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Nice vs Angers Head-to-Head

After bringing in a handful of big-name players, as well as Lucien Favre to replace the outgoing Christophe Galtier, hopes were high for a strong season from Nice in 2022-23.

However, that hasn’t really been the case thus far. They picked up their second win of the season last weekend against strugglers Ajaccio, but have also lost three games already.

Most recently, they traveled to Belgrade for a 1-1 draw with Partizan in the UEFA Europa Conference League, their second draw in the competition thus far.

Angers, meanwhile, finally got off the mark last weekend, defeating Montpellier 2-1 to pick up their first victory of the current campaign.

Prior to that, they’d lost four games in a row, conceding a worrying 15 goals in the process. In fact, no Ligue 1 side have conceded more than Angers thus far.

Recent meetings between these sides have been dominated by Nice. They’ve won five of their last six games with Angers, and haven’t lost to them at the Allianz Riviera since 2017.

Nice form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Angers form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Nice vs Angers Team News

Nice

Andy Delort and Aaron Ramsey are out of action for Nice, who will be able to call upon Pablo Rosario following his recent suspension.

Injured: Andy Delort, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Only one player is a doubt for Angers, who can otherwise call upon a full-strength squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ibrahim Amadou

Suspended: None

Nice vs Angers Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Pablo Rosario, Alexis Beka Beka, Khephren Thuram, Rares Ilie, Sofiane Diop, Gaetan Laborde

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yahia Fofana, Yan Valery, Cedric Hountondji, Miha Blazic, Souleyman Doumbia, Nabil Bentaleb, Batista Mendy, Azzedine Ounahi, Adrien Hunou, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Nice vs Angers Prediction

Nice haven’t been in the best form in their opening handful of games in the current campaign, but they should still be strong enough to get past Angers here.

The visitors did well to defeat Montpellier last weekend, but they haven’t won at the Allianz Riviera in a long time, and it feels unlikely that will change this time around.

The prediction here is a home victory.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Angers

