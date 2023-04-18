Nice vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2023 

Nice will host Basel at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie.

The home team have struggled for results in Ligue 1 of late but will turn their attention to continental football this week. They played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week, with Terem Moffi scoring both goals for the French club to take his tally for the season up to 19.

Nice are currently enjoying their best-ever run on the continental stage and will be looking to secure a semifinal spot in the Conference League this week.

Basel have also struggled for results in their league assignments so far but remain hopeful of a European triumph at the end of the season. Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the RotBlau last Thursday before heading home the equalizer midway through the second half.

The visitors will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Thursday.

Nice vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Nice and Basel.

The hosts have had three competitive meetings against Swiss opposition and are undefeated in all three, picking up two draws and a win.

The visitors have had 18 competitive meetings against French opposition. They have won just four of those games and drawn five times while their other nine matchups have ended in defeat.

Nice are without a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Six of Basel's eight league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Swiss club are the third-highest-scoring side in the Conference League this season, with a goal tally of 19.

Nice vs Basel Prediction

Nice have lost two of their last three games after going unbeaten in their 14 games prior. They have however lost just one home game all year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Basel are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last two away games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Basel

Nice vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of RotBlau's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Eaglets' last seven matches)

