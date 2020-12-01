Nice vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

OGC Nice welcome Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League Group C tie at the Allianz Riviera on Thursday night.

In the fifth round of the group stage fixtures, a loss or even a draw would knock the hosts out of the competition and gift Leverkusen a spot in the last 32.

It is therefore a must-win game for the Ligue 1 outfit, who've only won once and lost three games in the competition this season.

Nice vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

The opening day meeting between the two sides in the Europa League in October was the first time they had locked horns. Die Werkself emerged victorious in grand fashion in that game, thrashing Nice 6-2 at the BayArena.

Les Aiglons' struggles have continued since then and they are now 11th in the league standings, having lost their last four games across all competition. Leverkusen are unbeaten across all competitions since their 1-0 loss to Slavia Prague at the end of October.

Nice form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Nice vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Patrick Vieira's Nice have struggled for consistency this term.

For the do-or-die clash against Leverkusen at home, manager Patrick Vieira is set to be without the services of defenders Dante and Hassane Kamara. Youcef Atal missed their last game against Dijon and is a doubt ahead of this fixture.

Striker Kasper Dolberg tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. Hicham Boudaoui picked up two yellow cards in their 3-1 loss to Slavia Prague and is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Dante (ACL), Hassane Kamare (thigh), Kasper Dolberg (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Youcef Atal

Suspensions: Hicham Boudaoui

Lucas Alario will miss Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Europa League game on account of a knee injury.

Bayer Leverkusen have been hit with an injury crisis this season. Lucas Alario (knee injury), Karim Bellarabi (thigh), Nadiem Amiri (illness), Sven Bender (ankle), Exequiel Palacios (back), Charles Aranguiz (muscle), Santiago Arias (ankle) and Paulinho (ACL) are all out injured. Edmond Tapsoba is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Patrik Schick is back in the fold after a lengthy injury layoff and is expected the lead the line on Thursday.

Injuries: Lucas Alario (knee injury), Karim Bellarabi (thigh), Nadiem Amiri (illness), Sven Bender (ankle), Exequiel Palacios (back), Charles Aranguiz (muscle), Santiago Arias (ankle), Paulinho (ACL), Edmond Tapsoba (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nice vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Andy Pelmard, Robson Bambu, Stanley Nsoki, Jordan Lotomba; Khephren Thuram, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jeff Reine-Adelaide; Rony Lopes, Amine Gouiri, Alexis Claude Maurice

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Tin Jedvaj, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender; Julian Baumgartlinger, Wendell, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Nice vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Peter Bosz has lost just once across all competitions with Bayer Leverkusen this season

Bayer Leverkusen have been in incredible form this season but an untimely injury crisis has seemingly brought them to their knees. Nice will not get a better chance to avenge their 6-2 humiliation in the reverse fixture but they are also missing key defensive players.

Peter Bosz is an astute manager and we believe his team can eke out a narrow win over the struggling hosts, with attacking options like Leon Bailey at his disposal.

Prediction: Nice 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen