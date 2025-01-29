Nice vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

Nice conclude their league phase campaign of the UEFA Europa League with a home game against Bodo/Glimt at Allianz Riviera on Thursday. The hosts have been eliminated from the competition, while Den Gule Horde are in contention to qualify directly for the Round of 16.

Les Aiglons returned to winning ways on Sunday after consecutive defeats, with a 2-0 home win over local rivals Marseille in Ligue 1. Evann Guessand scored in the first half and provided the assist for Mohamed-Ali Cho's second-half strike. Nice lost 1-0 to Elfsborg in the Europa League last week.

Bodo, meanwhile, played their first competitive match of the year last week, registering a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv. Kasper Hogh bagged a brace, and Hakon Evjen scored in the 62nd minute. A win here could help them book a place in the Round of 16, as they are assured of a place in the knockout round play-offs.

Trending

Nice vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Interestingly, this is the first meeting against a Norwegian team for the hosts. This is also the first time Den Gule Horde are meeting a French side.

Nice have lost their last three games in the Europa League, conceding seven goals while scoring twice.

Nice have suffered one loss at home across competitions this season and have won their three home games.

Bodo have won just one of their last six away games in the Europa League.

Four of the Eagles' six goals in the Europa League have been scored at home.

The visitors have lost just two of their last eight games in all competitions, with both defeats coming in the Europa League.

Nice vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Nice have been in good touch in 2025, winning four of their six games. They are on a three-game winning streak at home. Interestingly, they have endured a winless run in the Europa League thus far, with two of their three home games ending in draws.

Jeremie Boga, Moise Bombito, Terem Moffi, Victor Orakpo and Morgan Sanson are sidelined with injuries while Pablo Rosario is a doubt. Tom Louchet will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The visitors have won their last three games, scoring 10 goals. They have lost just one of their last six away games, with three drawn. They didn't play over the weekend and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Nice have an impressive home record this season and should hold the visitors to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

Nice vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback