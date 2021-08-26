Nice vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 2021-22

Nice welcome Bordeaux to the south coast of France as they face each other in a matchday four clash at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday. Les Aiglons sit sixth in the Ligue 1 table with four points from two games, while Les Girondins are fifteenth with two points from three games.

The hosts occupied headlines for all the wrong reasons in their previous game, as crowd trouble resulted in the derby against Marseille being abandoned, with Nice leading 1-0. Part of the fallout from the incident will be that this game will be played behind closed doors. The LFP has yet to announce a result for this game.

On the football side of things, Nice have made an impressive start to the season. They defeated defending champions Lille by a 4-0 scoreline away from home, and drew 0-0 to Reims in their season opener.

In contrast, Bordeaux have yet to register a win this season in three attempts. They lost their season opener to newly-promoted Clermont Foot at home by a 0-2 scoreline. A 2-2 draw away to Marseille followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Angers last weekend have not helped matters either.

Nice vs Bordeaux Head-To-Head

Nice have a stellar record against Les Girondins, winning four and drawing five of their last ten games against them.

In fact, the last time Bordeaux traveled to the Allianz Riviera in January of this year, they ended a nine-game winless run against Nice with a 3-0 victory.

OGC Nice Form Guide (all competitions): Ab-W-D-D-L

FC Girondins de Bordeaux Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Nice vs Bordeaux Team News

OGC Nice

Christophe Galtier has a lengthy injury list, with the likes of Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Alexis Trouillet, Evann Guessand and Robson Bambu unavailable due to injury. Calvin Stengs returned to training and is a doubt.

The fallout from the brawl against Marseille has so far only affected fitness coach Pablo Fernandez, who has been suspended from all professional activities. A hearing on September 8th will decide further sanctions.

On the transfer front, Marseille are trying to scupper Nice's €10m move for Montpellier forward Andy Delort.

Injured: Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Alexis Trouillet, Evann Guessand, Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Calvin Stengs

Suspended: None

FC Girondins de Bordeaux

Vladimir Petkovic has had a busy week on the transfer front with midfielder Toma Basic leaving for Lazio. Honduran forward Alberth Elis and Brazilian midfielder Fransergio have joined the club, with exciting young winger Vitinho set to join in a €10m move from Athletico Paranaense.

Petkovic will be without five players for the trip to Nice with Paul Baysse, Alberth Elis, Raoul Bellanova, Tom Lacoux and Davy Rouyard all ruled out. Loris Benito and Josh Maja are doubts for this game.

Injured: Paul Baysse, Alberth Elis, Raoul Bellanova, Tom Lacoux, Davy Rouyard

Doubtful: Loris Benito, Josh Maja

Suspended: None

Nice vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

OGC Nice Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Jordan Lotomba, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Hicham Boudaoui, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Justin Kluivert; Myziane Maolida, Amine Gouiri.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benoit Costil (GK); Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Mexer; Enock Kwateng, Issouf Sissokho, Otavio, Fransergio, Gideon Mensah; Hwang Ui-Jo, Sekou Mara.

Nice vs Bordeaux Marseille Prediction

Nice ought to be favorites for this game on paper, especially given Kasper Dolberg's form. However, a closed-doors game coupled with Bordeaux's latest result at the Allianz Riviera ought to give the visitors hope.

We expect a tough game for Nice though, and they need a late goal to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Bordeaux

