Nice vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Nice will take on Brest on Sunday (November 6) in a Ligue 1 game at the Allianz Riviera. After a disappointing start to their season, Nice have climbed up to tenth place in the table, while Brest are mired in serious trouble and are just two places off rock-bottom.

After taking over from Paris St. Germain-bound Christophe Galtier in the summer, Lucien Favre struggled for traction in his early days at Nice, waiting till the fifth gameweek for a win. Since October, though, his side have found some form. Nice are now unbeaten in their last four and also advanced to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockouts in midweek.

Brest, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last two games but are hardly in good form. Their win over Clermont on October 23 was only their second of the season. The visitors have lost seven games, leaving them battling against relegation.

Nice vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams favour Nice, who have beaten Brest in their last three meetings. More to the point, Nice are unbeaten against their upcoming visitors at the Allianz Riviera in six games.

Brest (14-26) have the second-worst goal difference in Ligue 1 right now. Last weekend’s goalless draw with Reims was their first clean sheet of the season.

Surprisingly, despite sitting eight places above Brest, Nice are one of just two teams to have scored less goals than Brest (14). In fact, only newly promoted Ajaccio have scored less goals than Lucien Favre’s side (13).

In tune with Nice's low goalscoring form, their 2-2 draw with Koln in European action in midwwek was only the fifth time they scored more than one goal in a game this season.

Brest’s 7-0 loss to Montpellier in August is the heaviest suffered by any Ligue 1 team this season.

Nice vs Brest Prediction

Despite playing a tricky European game at Koln on Thursday, this ought to be a winnable game for Nice this weekend, as their squad is massively superior to Brest’s on paper.

Lucien Favre’s side have not impressed as often as they’d have liked to this season. However, against a Brest’s leaky defence, they will fancy scoring goals galore and should be strong at the other end to keep their opponents out.

Brest will be buoyed by the fact that Nice could be tired from their midweek exploits, but a home win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Nice 2-1 Brest

Nice vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice win

Tip 2: Nice to score less than 3 goals – Yes (Nice have only scored more than two goals in one of their 21 games this season.)

Tip 3: Gaetan Laborde to score for Nice – Yes (Laborde has scored two goals in his last two games for Nice, including one on Thursday against Koln.)

