Nice vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023

Nice will host league leaders Brest at the Allianz Riviera in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and have recorded three wins in a row. In their previous outing, Jeremie Boga's injury-time winner helped them overcome arch-rivals Monaco 1-0 in their away game last week.

The visitors retained their place at the top of the league table with a 1-0 win over Lyon at home last week. Steve Mounie scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute to help his team to their fourth win of the season.

The match has a special significance for the unbeaten hosts, as they'll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their shift to the Allianz Riviera.

Nice vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times in all competitions since 1979. They have contested these meetings closely with the hosts, having a narrow 13-11 lead in wins while seven games ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded 1-0 home wins in their Ligue 1 meetings.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in six league games this season and as a result, have the best defensive record in Ligue 1, conceding four goals.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record, conceding six goals. Both teams have scored eight goals in six league games thus far.

Nice are unbeaten at home in the 21st century against the visitors, recording four wins in seven games.

Brest have won three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 with a scoreline of 2-1. Interestingly, their only defeat in the league this season came away at Marseille last month.

Nice vs Brest Prediction

Le Gym are one of just two teams with an unbeaten record after six games in Ligue 1 thus far. Having drawn their first three games of the season, they have won three games in a row, scoring six goals while conceding just twice in that period.

They do not have any fresh injury concerns though Alexis Beka Beka, who is yet to make an appearance this season, was recently rescued after threatening to commit suicide on Friday and is unlikely to start here.

Les Pirates have four wins in six games this season, more than any other team in Ligue 1. Interestingly, they have recorded all four of their wins with a one-goal margin. They are winless in their away games at Nice since 1989, so they might struggle here.

Nonetheless, they head into the match with an almost-full-strength squad, and head coach Eric Roy is likely to use a similar starting XI that has delivered results till now.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are likely to be closely matched in this match. As they have been defensively solid in the campaign thus far, we back them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Brest

Nice vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes