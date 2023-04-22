Nice vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Nice will welcome Clermont Foot to the Allianz Riviera in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league outings, suffering defeats in their last two games. In their previous league outing, they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Brest. Their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa Conference League as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Basel and were eliminated from the competition 3-4 on aggregate.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form and have won three games in a row. In their previous outing, goals from Grejohn Kyei and Muhammed Cham helped them overturn a one-goal deficit against Angers. They saw two players sent off in the second half but managed to hold on to their lead to record a 2-1 win.

Nice vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just four times in all competitions since 1997, with three meetings coming in Ligue 1. They are evenly matched in these games with two wins apiece for both teams.

The visitors have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over the hosts.

The visitors have recorded wins in their last three league games and can make it four in a row for the first time in Ligue 1 if they can secure a win in this match.

Nice have suffered just one defeat at home in Ligue 1 since September.

Only Marseille (23) and Lyon (17) have picked up more points in their travels in Ligue 1 in 2023 than Clermont (13).

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 29 games in 31 games.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five away games.

Nice vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Les Aiglons have seen a sudden drop in form and have failed to score in their last two league outings. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games as well. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games at Sunday's venue, so home advantage might come into play in this match.

Clermont Foot have won three games in a row, scoring two goals apiece in these games. They have also kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games. Though the hosts have a better attacking and defensive record against the visitors, in terms of form, it is the visitors who come out on top.

With that in mind, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win, though the hosts are expected to put up a strong fight.

Prediction: Nice 1-2 Clermont Foot

Nice vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Clermont

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gaëtan Laborde to score or assist any time - Yes

