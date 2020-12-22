Nice vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nice and Lorient will trade tackles at the Allianz Riviera in their final Ligue 1 game of the year.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home to Lyon, while Lorient also suffered a debilitating 3-0 home loss at the hands of Rennes.

The home side are floundering in mid-table obscurity, having accrued 21 points from 15 games to sit 13th on the table.

Despite Nice's struggles, this season is a more gloomy story for opponents Lorient, who are second from bottom with just 11 points.

Nice vs Lorient Head-to-Head

This will be the 24th meeting between the sides and Nice have the advantage with 11 wins and six draws to their name. Lorient have been victorious on six previous occasions, scoring 20 goals and conceding 27.

Their most recent fixture came in February 2017 when a 10-man Nice held on to record a 1-0 victory away from home.

Nice form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Lorient form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Nice vs Lorient Team News

Nice

Nice have six players ruled out through injury. Kasper Dolberg (groin), Pierre Lees-Molou (broken wrist), Youcef Atal (thigh), Dante (ACL), Racine Coly (neck), and Danilo Barbosa (thigh) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for the hosts, as Morgan Schneiderlin is back after serving his one-game ban.

Injury: Kasper Dolberg, Pierre Lees-Molou, Youcef Atal, Dante, Danilo Barbosa, Racine Coly

Suspension: None

Lorient

The visitors also have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Nice. Thomas Fontaine (Achilles tendon), Umut Bozok (ankle), Houboulang Mendes (muscle), Josue Homawoo (muscle), and Matthieu Saunier (ankle) are all sidelined.

Defender Andrew Gravillion will also miss the fixture through suspension, following his red card against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Injury: Umut Bozok, Matthieu Saunier, Houboulang Mendes, Thomas Fontaine, Josue Homawoo

Suspension: Andrew Gravillion

Nice vs Lorient Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Andy Pelmard, Stanley Nsoki, Flavius Daniliuc, Jordan Lotomba; Jordan Marie, Morgan Schneiderlin, Hicham Boudaoui; Claude Maurice, Amine Gouiri, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Lorient Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Nardi; Vincent le Goff, Jeremy Morel, Trevoh Chalobah, Jonathan Delaplace; Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine; Yoane Wissa, Enzo Le Fee, Armand Lauriente; Pierre-Yves Hamel

Nice vs Lorient Prediction

Nice started the campaign poorly and this led to the termination of Patrick Vieira's contract as manager.

The club has raised more than 30,000 euros for the victims of storm Alex in the valleys by Nice ❤️🖤 ➡️https://t.co/cOSTVa6eBF pic.twitter.com/yozHh3cuZX — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) December 21, 2020

Things have hardly fared better since then, with just one victory from five games.

Despite their disappointing form, the Eagles should have enough firepower to dispatch a Lorient side that have struggled to get going since their return to the French top-flight.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Lorient